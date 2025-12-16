Subscribe

Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series receive big discount during Google Year End sale: Top discount, specs and more

Under the End of Year Sale, Google is providing cashback up to 10,000 on Pixel 10 series purchases and discounts on Pixel 9. Additional savings are available on accessories, including Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Aman Gupta
Published16 Dec 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Pixel 10 is getting a discount during recent sale
Google is now offering steep discounts on its flagship Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 series under the company’s End of Year Sale. The tech giant is also offering potential customers discounts on the purchase of Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Pixel 10 series offers:

Google is offering an instant cashback of up to 7,000 for prospective Pixel 10 buyers when making EMI payments using HDFC Bank credit cards. The company is also offering a 10,000 cashback on the same payment method on the purchase of Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The latest Pixel lineup is powered by the company’s Tensor G5 chipset with Android 16 onboard. Google, which is also the maker of Android, is promising seven years of OS updates and security patches with these devices.

The standard Pixel 10 comes with a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also features a 10.8MP selfie shooter.

Pixel 10 lets you edit photos with Google's new AI tool. (Google)

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope telephoto lens. The devices also come with a 42MP selfie shooter on the front.

Pixel 9 offers:

Google has listed the Pixel 9 at a price of 58,399 during the sale, while the Pixel 9a is listed for 44,999. The tech giant is offering a 5,000 cashback on EMI payments with an HDFC Bank credit card for both devices.

The company is also offering a 4,000 cashback on the same payment method when purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel accessories offers:

Google has listed the Pixel Watch 3 at a price of 22,915, effectively providing around a 5,000 discount from its launch price. Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now listed at a price of 19,900, down from their launch price of 22,900.

Pixel 10 Pro discount: Pixel 10 Pro launched in India at a price of 1,09,999 for the 256GB storage variant. Just a few months later, the same device is now listed at a price of 97,400 on Amazon. There is also a 4,870 cashback when making the payment using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or a flat 3,250 discount if making the payment using an Axis Bank credit card.

 
 
