Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9 Pro Fold full price and colour variants leaked ahead of August 13 global launch
Google is set to announce Pixel 9 lineup at Made by Google event on August 13 with leaked prices for different variants and color options.
Google is all set to hold its annual Made by Google event to announce a slew of hardware related annoucement on August 13. During the event, Google is expected to launch its Pixel 9 lineup including the vanilla variant, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro fold