Google is set to announce Pixel 9 lineup at Made by Google event on August 13 with leaked prices for different variants and color options.

Google is all set to hold its annual Made by Google event to announce a slew of hardware related annoucement on August 13. During the event, Google is expected to launch its Pixel 9 lineup including the vanilla variant, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro fold {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, in true Google fashion, the prices of all of the new Pixel devices have been leaked online. As per a report by French publication Dealabs, Pixel 9 series will be available in four colour variants: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo, and Mojito.

Pixel 9 series leaked price: As per the leak, the vanila variant will be priced at €899 for the 128GB storage variant and €999 for the 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro may be priced at €1,099 for the128GB variant, €1,199 for the 256GB variant, and €1,329 for the 512GB variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely be priced at € 1,199 for the 128GB strorage variant, € 1,299 for the 256GB version, € 1,429 for the 512GB variant and € 1,689 for the top end 1TB variant.

The report suggests that Pixel 9 Pro XL's top end variant will only be available in Obidian colur opton while the 128GB and 512GB models will come in Porcelain and Hazel finishes and 256GB variant will be the only one to be offered in Pink hue.

Finally, Pixel 9 Pro Fold,the successor to last year's Pixel Fold, will likely be priced at € 1,899 and € 2,029 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. It will reportedly only be available in Obsidian and Porcelain finishes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Do note that all of these are European prices and it may differ in each country depending on the tax rates. Moreover, these are leaked prices and there has been no official word from Google regarding the Pixel 9 series yet.

