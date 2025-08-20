Pixel 9 vs Pixel 10: Specs, price, features — how different are the two Google flagships?

Google has launched its Pixel 10 series in India powered by the Tensor G5 chipset and running on the latest Android 16 OS. The vanilla Pixel 10 continues to be the cheapest Google flagship with a price tag of ₹79,999 and will succeed last year's Pixel 9 in the lineup.
But has Google really provided a big upgrade with the Pixel 10, or is the new device just limited to incremental changes? Let’s find out in this comparison.
Pixel 9 vs Pixel 10: What’s different, what’s not?
Display:
Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 come with the same 6.3-inch OLED Actua display offering 60-120Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2424 resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The difference lies in brightness — the Pixel 10 now offers 3,000 nits peak brightness and 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM), compared to the Pixel 9’s 2,700 nits peak brightness and 1,800 nits HBM.
Battery:
The biggest upgrade on the Pixel 10 is in the battery department. The new model packs a 4,970mAh unit compared to the Pixel 9’s 4,700mAh setup. Charging is also slightly faster at 30W wired charging versus 27W on the Pixel 9. Wireless charging remains 15W, but the Pixel 10 now supports the new Qi2 wireless charging standard.
Camera:
The cameras on the Pixel 10 are a bit of a mixed bag compared to the Pixel 9. The Pixel 10 comes with a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide, while the Pixel 9 offered a 50MP primary and 48MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera remains unchanged at 10.5MP with autofocus support. The silver lining here is the addition of a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom — the same sensor found on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Processor:
The Pixel 10 runs on the new Tensor G5, which, while not on the same level as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite or Apple’s A18, still brings a performance boost over the Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9. Google claims a 60% faster TPU and 34% faster CPU compared to the previous generation.
Price:
Pixel 9 now starts at ₹74,999 in India, while the Pixel 10 begins at ₹79,999. Both models ship with the same base configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
|Features
|Pixel 9
|Pixel 10
|Display
|6.3-inch (1080 x 2424 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED
|6.3-inch (1080 x 2424 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED
|Brightness
|2,700 nits (1,800 nits HBM)
|3,000 nits (2,000 nits HBM)
|Battery
|4,700mAh
|4,970mAh
|Charging
|27W wired + 15W wireless
|30W wired + 15W Qi2 wireless charging
|Rear camera
|50MP + 48MP ultra-wide
|48MP + 13MP ultra-wide and 10.8 MP 5x telephoto
|Front camera
|10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera
|10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera
|Android version
|Android 14 (7 years OS support)
|Android 16 (7 years OS support)
|Price
|₹74,999
|₹79,999
