Pixel Buds 2a could launch in four colours, Pro 2 gets ‘Sterling’ finish: Leak

In the lead-up to Google's anticipated Pixel 10 launch, a fresh leak has provided a clearer picture of the first-party accessories and product variants likely to debut alongside the next-generation smartphones, reported 9To5Google.

Among the most notable leaks are new audio accessories, expectedly expanded colour palettes, and larger storage configurations.

Pixel Buds 2a and Pro 2 colours tipped According to information shared by a reliable tipster @MysteryLupin, the affordable Pixel Buds 2a are likely to arrive in four colours: Hazel (green), Strawberry (red), Iris (purple), and Fog Light (light blue), reported the 9To5Google.

These second-generation A-Series earbuds could follow the 2021 debut of the original Pixel Buds A-Series, which offered consumers a budget-friendly alternative in Google’s audio lineup.

In addition, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to introduce a new shade called Sterling, likely a sleek grey tone designed to complement the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL models.

Pixel 10 Series: Expanded Storage and Colour Options The leak also details storage and colour variants for the upcoming Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold devices. The report hints that Pixel 10 will likely be available in 128 GB and 256 GB variants, with colour options including Black, Obsidian, Blue, Frost, Purple, Indigo, Yellow, and Lemongrass.

Moreover, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to come in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB models. Colour choices could span Black, Obsidian, Green, Jade, Grey, Moonstone, White and Porcelain. The larger Pixel 10 Pro XL is anticipated to be offered in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB capacities, with the same colour range as the standard Pro model. Notably, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also tipped to launch in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB variants, available in Grey, Moonstone, Green, and Jade.

Charging Accessories: New Pixel Chargers Incoming Rounding off the leak is a glimpse at new charging peripherals. A product referred to as the “Google Pixel Charger” could reportedly arrive in a Rock Candy (white) finish, potentially echoing Apple’s MagSafe puck in form and function.