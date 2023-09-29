Plan to buy Havells water heater? Don't miss top 8 options of September 2023

Indulging in a warm, soothing shower is a simple pleasure that not only revitalises the body but also offers numerous health benefits. As the winds of September begin to bring a chill to the air, the need for hot water becomes increasingly essential in Indian households. Many may resort to the age-old practice of boiling water, but it often proves to be a time-consuming and limiting endeavour, especially when larger quantities are needed to combat the cold.

The evolution of water heaters has revolutionized the way we access hot water in our homes. Today, these devices come in various designs and capacities, offering the convenience of warm water at our fingertips without the restrictions of stovetop boiling. In this domain, Havells has emerged as a trusted name in home appliances. Opting for a Havells water heater not only ensures the joy of a warm bath but also signifies a smart choice in terms of quality and innovation. It's a decision that suits both first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade their existing water heating systems.

Navigating the vast range of Havells water heaters, we have hand-picked the top 8 options that cater to various needs, be it for a compact solution or a high-capacity heater. In this article, we will delve into the details of these Havells water heaters, exploring their features, advantages, and any potential drawbacks. Whether you seek an efficient solution for a small bathroom or a powerhouse water heater capable of servicing the entire family, our comprehensive guide will assist you in making an informed decision for a cosy, warm winter ahead.

1. Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt

The Havells HB 15 1500 Watt waterproof immersion water heater is a reliable choice for heating water quickly and efficiently. It features a corrosion-resistant nickel plating and a sturdy bucket hook for easy usage. With a power rating of 1500 watts and an operating voltage of 220–230 volts, it heats water swiftly. The touch protection cover ensures safety during use of this Havells water heater. This immersion water heater comes with a 2-year warranty and includes an electric immersion water heater-auto and a user manual. Say goodbye to the hassle of heating water on the stove; Havells offers a convenient and efficient solution.

Specifications of Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater:

Power: 1500 watts

Operating Voltage: 220–230 volts

Touch Protection Cover

Elegant & Sturdy Bucket Hook

ISI Marked 3-Pin Modelled Plug

Waterproof

Heating Indicator

Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons Corrosion-resistant nickel plating No thermal cut-off Efficient heating element Sturdy bucket hook Touch protection cover Waterproof ISI marked plug Heating indicator

2. Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater with Temperature Setting Knob

The Havells Zella immersion water heater combines convenience and safety with its auto cut-off feature and temperature setting knob. With options for Low, Medium, and High heating, you can customize your water temperature. Its dual-purpose collapsible flap doubles as a cover and hanger. The heavy-duty 3-pin moulded plug ensures durability. The efficient heat transfer heating element and nickel plating make this Havells water heater a reliable choice. The touch protection cover and sturdy bucket hanger enhance safety. Enjoy hot water without the need for a geyser or stove. Havells Zella is a smart and efficient solution for your hot water needs.

Specifications of Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Water Heater:

Power: 1000 watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Temperature Settings: Low, Medium, High

Collapsible Flap

Heating Indicator

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Auto cut-off with temperature knob Lower wattage Dual-purpose collapsible flap Efficient heating element Nickel plating heating element Touch protection cover Sturdy bucket hanger

3. Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater, ABS Body, 2000 Watt, With Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation

The Havells Instanio 10 L storage water heater is a high-performance water heating solution designed to cater to various needs. With a storage capacity of 10 litres, it is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. Its ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel tank provides excellent resistance to corrosion, ensuring a longer lifespan. The Whirlpool Technology reduces direct contact between cold and hot water, resulting in faster heating and energy savings. The colour-changing LEDs indicate the water's temperature on this Havells water heater. With a 7-year warranty on the inner container, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years comprehensive warranty, this water heater offers both durability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 10 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Ultra-Thick Super Cold Rolled Steel Plates

Whirlpool Technology

Colour-Changing LEDs

Free Flexi Pipe and Free Installation

Pros Cons Suitable for high-rise buildings Higher power consumption Excellent corrosion resistance Whirlpool Technology for energy savings Color-changing LEDs for temperature indication

4. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater

The Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre vertical storage water heater is a top-notch geyser that combines performance and energy efficiency. With a generous capacity of 25 litres and a 5-star BEE rating, it provides ample hot water while minimizing energy consumption. Its Feroglas Tech with a single-weld design ensures superior corrosion resistance and longevity, making this Havells water heater ideal for high-pressure applications. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element offers excellent heating performance and withstands harsh water conditions. Safety features like an anode rod and shock-safe plug enhance the durability of this Havells water heater. With a 7-year warranty on the inner container and a 4-year warranty on the heating element, it offers reliability for years to come.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Pressure: 8 bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Waterproof Degree: IPX-4 Protection

Temperature Sensing Colour-changing LED Ring Knob

Pros Cons Large capacity and energy-efficient (5-star) No major cons Superior corrosion resistance (Feroglas Tech) Incoloy glass-coated heating element Anode rod and shock-safe plug for safety

5. Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater

The Havells Monza EC 15 L storage water heater is designed to provide hot water efficiently and comes with several features that make it a reliable choice. With a 15-litre capacity and a BEE 4-Star rating, this Havells water heater offers both ample hot water and energy efficiency. The adjustable knob for temperature settings allows you to select the desired water temperature. The Feroglas Tech with a single weld design ensures superior corrosion resistance, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element provides efficient heating performance and resists corrosion even in hard water conditions. The inclusion of an anode rod further enhances the Havells water heater's lifespan.

Specifications of Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater:

Type: Storage

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Waterproof Degree: IPX-4

Pressure: 8 Bars

Pros Cons Adjustable temperature settings Relatively larger size Superior corrosion resistance with Feroglas Tech No digital display Efficient heating element

6. Havells Instanio 3-Litre 4.5Kw Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

The Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Water Heater offers quick and efficient hot water supply with its 4.5 kW heating element. It features LED indicators that change colour to indicate the water temperature. The rust and shock-proof ABS outer body ensures durability, and the stainless steel inner tank of 304 grade provides corrosion resistance. With a working pressure of 0.65 MPa, it's suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. The fire retardant power cord enhances safety. This water heater is ISI marked and certified, offering peace of mind to users.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Wattage: 4500 Watts

Pressure: 0.65 MPa

Operating Voltage: 220 - 240 volts

Pros Cons Quick heating with a 4.5 kW element Limited capacity (3 liters) LED indicators for temperature Suitable for high-rise buildings

7. Havells Bianca 3 Litre 3 Kw Instant Water Heater

The Havells Bianca 3 Litre instant water heater is designed for efficiency and durability. Its vitreous enamel-coated inner container is suitable for hard water areas, and the high working pressure of 0.8 MPa makes it ideal for high-rise buildings. The heavy-duty seamless Incoloy 800 glass-lined heating element provides efficient heating, while the pre-calibrated thermostat ensures precise temperature control. The tank on this Havells water heater is constructed with ultra-thick superior quality steel, and a twin indicator for power and heating adds to user convenience. With its 3-litre capacity and safety features, it's a reliable choice for instant hot water needs.

Specifications of Havells Bianca 3 Litre 3 Kw Instant Water Heater:

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Wattage: 3,000 Watts

Pressure: 0.8 MPa

Pros Cons Suitable for hard water areas Limited capacity (3 liters) High working pressure for high-rise buildings Efficient heating element

8. Havells Carlo 3 Litre 3000 kW Instant Water Heater

The Havells Carlo 3 Litre instant water heater is a compact and efficient solution for instant hot water needs. With a 3 kW heating element, it quickly heats water to your desired temperature. The dual LED indicator provides real-time information on water temperature. Its rust and shock-proof plastic outer body ensure longevity, and the extra-thick stainless steel inner tank of superior 304 grade adds durability and corrosion resistance. This Havells water heater also incorporates multiple safety features, including a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and pressure release valve. Its 6.5-bar pressure rating makes it suitable for various applications, and it's designed to withstand extreme conditions.

Specifications of Havells Carlo 3 Litre

Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Wattage: 3,000 Watts

Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Pros Cons Compact and efficient design Limited capacity (3 liters) Dual LED indicator for temperature Superior corrosion resistance

Best 3 features of Havells water heater

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watts of power Nickel plating for corrosion resistance Touch protection cover Havells Zella Automatic Cut Off Immersion Heater Auto cut-off with temperature settings Collapsible flap for easy hanging Efficient heat transfer element Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater 10-liter storage capacity Ultra-thick steel for corrosion resistance Whirlpool Technology for energy savings Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Heater 25-liter high-capacity storage Feroglas Tech for corrosion resistance Incoloy glass coated heating element Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater 15-liter storage capacity Adjustable temperature settings Multi-function Safety Valve Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter instant hot water Stainless steel inner tank LED indicator for water hotness Havells Bianca 3 Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter instant hot water Vitreous enamel coated inner container Incoloy 800 glass lined heating element Havells Carlo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater 3-liter instant hot water Copper heating element Dual LED Indicator

Best value for money

The Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater offers excellent value for money with its 10-litre capacity, corrosion-resistant design, and energy-saving Whirlpool Technology.

Best overall product

The Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater stands out as the best overall product due to its 15-litre storage capacity, adjustable temperature settings, and safety features like the Multi-function Safety Valve.

How to find the best Havells water heater in India?

To find the best Havells water heater in India, consider the following factors:

Capacity: Determine the hot water needs of your household to choose the right capacity.

Energy efficiency: Look for BEE star ratings to ensure energy-efficient operation.

Safety features: Check for features like auto cut-off, pressure valves, and corrosion resistance.

User reviews: Read user reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability.

Budget: Consider your budget and compare models within your price range.

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal capacity for a Havells water heater for a family of four?

Ans : For a family of four, a 10 to 15-litre capacity Havells water heater is usually sufficient.

Question : Do Havells water heaters come with installation services?

Ans : Some models may include free installation services. Check the product description for details.

Question : How can I adjust the temperature of my Havells water heater?

Ans : Most Havells water heaters come with adjustable temperature knobs or settings for temperature control.

Question : Are Havells water heaters suitable for hard water areas?

Ans : Yes, Havells water heaters often feature corrosion-resistant elements suitable for hard water conditions.

Question : What is the warranty coverage for Havells water heaters?

Ans : Warranty periods vary by model but typically include coverage for the inner container, heating element, and comprehensive warranty for a specified duration. Check the specific product details for warranty information.

