Planning a premium upgrade, these smartwatches with metal build caught my eye

I started paying more attention to build quality once smartwatches became part of daily life, not just fitness tools. Plastic bodies felt light but didn’t always inspire confidence for long-term use. That’s where smartwatches with metal buildbegan to stand out, offering a more premium feel without sacrificing comfort.

A metal smartwatch is about more than looks; it adds durability, abetter finish and a sense of reliability on the wrist. This list highlights smartwatches that use metal construction while still delivering useful health tracking, smooth performance and everyday practicality.

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge with its 425mAh capacity, supporting wireless 10W charging for quick top-ups. Efficient power management ensures all-day usage even with GPS and health tracking active.

This premium stainless steel watch features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal protection and rotating bezel for intuitive navigation. Packed with BioActive sensor for ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, accelerometer, gyro, and barometer. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, sleep tracking, and Wear OS app ecosystem, blending classic design with advanced health monitoring for daily wellness and workouts.

Specifications Display 1.5" Super AMOLED, 480x480 Battery 425mAh, 40 hours Sensors ECG, SpO2, Heart Rate, Temp OS Wear OS 4 with One UI Build Stainless Steel, IP68, MIL-STD-810H Reasons to buy Premium rotating bezel and display. Comprehensive health tracking suite. Reason to avoid Battery drains faster with always-on display. Best with Samsung phones.

Why choose this product? Choose it for elegant design, accurate health metrics, and seamless Wear OS integration perfect for Android users.

OnePlus Watch 2R delivers up to 100 hours of battery life thanks to its dual-engine chipset and 500mAh battery, with fast charging reaching 100% in under an hour. Optimized for light to moderate use while maintaining connectivity.

OnePlus Watch 2R delivers up to 100 hours of battery life thanks to its dual-engine chipset and 500mAh battery, with fast charging reaching 100% in under an hour. Optimized for light to moderate use while maintaining connectivity.

Featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution, it includes heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep tracking, accelerometer, gyro, and altimeter sensors. Lightweight aluminum design with IP68 rating suits sports, notifications, and calls. Runs Wear OS for app access, ideal for budget-conscious users seeking long endurance and fitness insights during runs or daily routines.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED, 466x466 Battery 500mAh, 100 hours Sensors HR, SpO2, GPS, Altimeter OS Wear OS 3.5 Build Aluminum, IP68, 5ATM Reasons to buy Exceptional multi-day battery life. Affordable high-end features. Reason to avoid Limited third-party app support. Bulkier design.

Why choose this product? Choose it for unbeatable battery duration, solid fitness tracking, and value in a Wear OS smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 5 provides up to 14 days of battery life with its efficient TruSeen 5.5+ system and 450mAh cell, supporting wireless charging. Balances heavy tracking with standby mode seamlessly.

With a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, it boasts advanced sensors like ECG, temperature, SpO2, heart rate variability, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and GNSS for precise navigation. Titanium or stainless steel build with sapphire glass excels in sports modes, sleep analysis, and wellness coaching. Perfect for athletes and professionals needing durable, feature-rich monitoring without frequent charges.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED, 466x466 Battery 450mAh, 14 days Sensors ECG, SpO2, HRV, GNSS OS HarmonyOS 4.2 Build Titanium, Sapphire Glass Reasons to buy Outstanding battery endurance. Accurate multi-sport tracking. Reason to avoid No app store like Wear OS. iOS compatibility limited.

Why choose this product? Choose it for long-lasting power, precise health data, and premium materials in a fitness-focused watch.

Moto Watch 120 achieves up to 10 days of battery life via its 350mAh battery and low-power mode, with USB charging. Handles notifications and basic tracking reliably over weeks.

Equipped with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display, it features heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress sensors, accelerometer, and GPS support. IP68-rated polymer case suits daily wear, workouts, and calls. Affordable entry-level option with 100+ sports modes, ideal for beginners, monitoring steps, calories, and heart health during casual fitness activities.

Specifications Display 1.69" TFT LCD Battery 350mAh, 10 days Sensors HR, SpO2, Accelerometer OS Proprietary RTOS Build Polymer, IP68 Reasons to buy Long battery and low price. Multiple sports modes. Reason to avoid Basic display quality. Limited smart features.

Why choose this product? Choose it for budget-friendly longevity and essential fitness tracking for everyday users.

Amazfit Balance lasts up to 14 days on typical use with its 475mAh battery, supporting magnetic quick charging. Excels in GPS-heavy activities without rapid drain. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display pairs with BioTracker 5.0 for heart rate, SpO2, stress, readiness score, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and 150+ sports modes. Aluminum alloy frame with sapphire glass targets wellness coaching, sleep stages, and PAI health system. Suited for active lifestyles needing detailed recovery insights and Zepp OS app integration.

Specifications Display 1.5" AMOLED, 480x480 Battery 475mAh, 14 days Sensors BioTracker 5.0, GPS OS Zepp OS 4.0 Build Aluminum, Sapphire Glass Reasons to buy Advanced AI health insights. Vibrant AMOLED screen. Reason to avoid Zepp app can be clunky. No NFC payments.

Why choose this product? Choose it for comprehensive wellness metrics, stunning display, and extended battery in a balanced package.

Amazfit Active 2 offers 10-14 days battery life with 280mAh capacity and Bluetooth calling optimization, quick-charging to 80% in 1 hour. Reliable for continuous monitoring. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen includes heart rate, SpO2, VO2 max, sleep breathing quality sensors, plus accelerometer and GPS. Lightweight zinc alloy design with IP68 rating supports 160+ sports modes and Alexa integration. Great for runners, cyclists, and casual users tracking daily activity and smart notifications efficiently.

Specifications Display 1.32" AMOLED Battery 280mAh, 10-14 days Sensors HR, SpO2, GPS Dual-band OS Zepp OS Build Zinc Alloy, IP68 Reasons to buy Affordable with strong GPS. Alexa voice assistant built-in. Reason to avoid Smaller screen size. Basic build materials.

Why choose this product? Choose it for value-packed sports tracking, voice controls, and reliable multi-day power.

Noise Endeavour Pro provides up to 7 days of battery life on a 450mAh cell with an always-on display mode, USB magnetic charging. Supports heavy notification use. Boasting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it integrates heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep sensors, accelerometer, and barometer. Metallic finish with IP68 protection offers 100+ watch faces and calling. Targets budget fitness fans for step counting, workouts, and Bluetooth connectivity during office or gym routines.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED Battery 450mAh, 7 days Sensors HR, SpO2, Barometer OS Noise OS 2.0 Build Metallic, IP68 Reasons to buy Bright AMOLED at low cost. Customizable watch faces. Reason to avoid Accuracy lags premium models. App ecosystem limited.

Why choose this product? Choose it for stylish display, calling features, and everyday tracking on a budget.

GTR 3 Pro delivers 12 days typical battery with heavy use up to 6 days on 450mAh, and is compatible with wireless charging. GPS sessions extend efficiently. The 1.45-inch AMOLED always-on display features BioTracker PPG for 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, 150+ sports modes, accelerometer, gyro, and barometer. Lightweight titanium alloy bezel with sapphire crystal suits swimming, running, and sleep analysis. Zepp OS enables Alexa and the App Store for versatile health and lifestyle management.

Specifications Display 1.45" AMOLED AOD Battery 450mAh, 12 days Sensors 8 PD + 2 LED PPG OS Zepp OS 2.0 Build Titanium, 5ATM Reasons to buy Accurate GPS and multi-sport support. Premium lightweight materials. Reason to avoid Occasional software bugs. No LTE option.

Why choose this product? Choose it for superior endurance, precise tracking, and elegant design for athletes.

Titan Smart Pro lasts up to 14 days on standby with a 300mAh battery, and daily use lasts around 5-7 days. Quick USB charging is included. Its 1.39-inch AMOLED display packs heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress sensors, accelerometer, and altimeter. Stainless steel case with IP68 rating supports calling, SOS, and 100+ sports modes. Indian brand focuses on wellness scores and notifications makes it suitable for professionals balancing work, fitness, and smart features daily.

Specifications Display 1.39" AMOLED Battery 300mAh, 14 days standby Sensors HR, SpO2, Altimeter OS Titan OS Build Stainless Steel, IP68 Reasons to buy Long standby battery. Affordable calling and fitness. Reason to avoid Basic app integration. Display brightness average.

Why choose this product? Choose it for reliable Indian-made smart features and extended battery for daily wear.

Titan Celestor achieves 7-10 days battery life with 350mAh capacity and optimized dual-chipset, magnetic charging dock. Handles AOD and GPS well. Featuring a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, it includes advanced heart rate, SpO2, blood oxygen, sleep apnea detection, accelerometer, gyro. Premium stainless steel with sapphire glass and rotating crown suits luxury fitness, navigation, and 120+ sports modes. Ideal for executives needing elegant design with comprehensive health monitoring and notifications.

Specifications Display 1.43" Super AMOLED Battery 350mAh, 7-10 days Sensors HR, SpO2, Sleep Apnea OS Celestor OS Build Stainless Steel, Sapphire Reasons to buy Luxurious build and display. Sleep apnea tracking. Reason to avoid Higher price point. Limited ecosystem.

Why choose this product? Choose it for sophisticated style, advanced sleep insights, and robust daily functionality.

Reasons to consider when choosing a smartwatch Metal build quality : Aluminium or stainless steel frames offer improved durability and finish.

: Aluminium or stainless steel frames offer improved durability and finish. Premium design : Metal bodies elevate the overall look for work and casual wear.

: Metal bodies elevate the overall look for work and casual wear. Long-term durability : Better resistance to daily knocks and wear.

: Better resistance to daily knocks and wear. Comfort and weight balance : Well-designed metal cases remain comfortable for all-day use.

: Well-designed metal cases remain comfortable for all-day use. Feature balance: Premium builds paired with health tracking and smart features. Do smartwatches with metal build last longer than plastic ones? Metal cases generally handle daily wear better and resist scratches more effectively. While internal components matter too, a metal build adds confidence in long-term durability.

Are metal smartwatches heavier on the wrist? They can be slightly heavier, but good design balances weight well. Most users find modern metal smartwatches comfortable for all-day wear.

Are metal-built smartwatches suitable for workouts? Yes, many support workouts and water resistance. Choosing breathable straps improves comfort during exercise sessions.

Smartwatch Battery Life Display Key Sensors Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 40 hours 1.5" AMOLED ECG, SpO2, Temp OnePlus Watch 2R 100 hours 1.43" AMOLED HR, SpO2, GPS Huawei Watch GT 5 14 days 1.43" AMOLED ECG, HRV, GNSS Motorola Moto Watch 120 10 days 1.69" TFT HR, SpO2 Amazfit Balance 14 days 1.5" AMOLED BioTracker, GPS Amazfit Active 2 10-14 days 1.32" AMOLED HR, VO2 Max Noise Endeavour Pro 7 days 1.43" AMOLED HR, Stress Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 12 days 1.45" AMOLED PPG, 150+ Sports Titan Smart Pro 14 days standby 1.39" AMOLED HR, Altimeter Titan Celestor 7-10 days 1.43" Super AMOLED Sleep Apnea, HR

