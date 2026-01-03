Planning a premium upgrade, these smartwatches with metal build caught my eye

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
I started paying more attention to build quality once smartwatches became part of daily life, not just fitness tools. Plastic bodies felt light but didn’t always inspire confidence for long-term use. That’s where smartwatches with metal buildbegan to stand out, offering a more premium feel without sacrificing comfort.
Best overallSamsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details
₹14,999
Long batteryOnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details
₹12,999
Fitness featuresHuawei Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White)View Details
₹13,999
Motorola Moto Watch 120 - Premium Smartwatch for Men with AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery, Heart Rate & SpO2 Tracking, Fitness & Health Monitoring, Compatible with iPhone - Phantom BlackView Details
₹17,087
AI fitness coachAmazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey)View Details
₹16,999
A metal smartwatch is about more than looks; it adds durability, abetter finish and a sense of reliability on the wrist. This list highlights smartwatches that use metal construction while still delivering useful health tracking, smooth performance and everyday practicality.
The Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge with its 425mAh capacity, supporting wireless 10W charging for quick top-ups. Efficient power management ensures all-day usage even with GPS and health tracking active.
This premium stainless steel watch features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal protection and rotating bezel for intuitive navigation. Packed with BioActive sensor for ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, accelerometer, gyro, and barometer. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, sleep tracking, and Wear OS app ecosystem, blending classic design with advanced health monitoring for daily wellness and workouts.
Premium rotating bezel and display.
Comprehensive health tracking suite.
Battery drains faster with always-on display.
Best with Samsung phones.
Choose it for elegant design, accurate health metrics, and seamless Wear OS integration perfect for Android users.
OnePlus Watch 2R delivers up to 100 hours of battery life thanks to its dual-engine chipset and 500mAh battery, with fast charging reaching 100% in under an hour. Optimized for light to moderate use while maintaining connectivity.
Featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution, it includes heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep tracking, accelerometer, gyro, and altimeter sensors. Lightweight aluminum design with IP68 rating suits sports, notifications, and calls. Runs Wear OS for app access, ideal for budget-conscious users seeking long endurance and fitness insights during runs or daily routines.
Exceptional multi-day battery life.
Affordable high-end features.
Limited third-party app support.
Bulkier design.
Choose it for unbeatable battery duration, solid fitness tracking, and value in a Wear OS smartwatch.
Huawei Watch GT 5 provides up to 14 days of battery life with its efficient TruSeen 5.5+ system and 450mAh cell, supporting wireless charging. Balances heavy tracking with standby mode seamlessly.
With a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, it boasts advanced sensors like ECG, temperature, SpO2, heart rate variability, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and GNSS for precise navigation. Titanium or stainless steel build with sapphire glass excels in sports modes, sleep analysis, and wellness coaching. Perfect for athletes and professionals needing durable, feature-rich monitoring without frequent charges.
Outstanding battery endurance.
Accurate multi-sport tracking.
No app store like Wear OS.
iOS compatibility limited.
Choose it for long-lasting power, precise health data, and premium materials in a fitness-focused watch.
Moto Watch 120 achieves up to 10 days of battery life via its 350mAh battery and low-power mode, with USB charging. Handles notifications and basic tracking reliably over weeks.
Equipped with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display, it features heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress sensors, accelerometer, and GPS support. IP68-rated polymer case suits daily wear, workouts, and calls. Affordable entry-level option with 100+ sports modes, ideal for beginners, monitoring steps, calories, and heart health during casual fitness activities.
Long battery and low price.
Multiple sports modes.
Basic display quality.
Limited smart features.
Choose it for budget-friendly longevity and essential fitness tracking for everyday users.
Amazfit Balance lasts up to 14 days on typical use with its 475mAh battery, supporting magnetic quick charging. Excels in GPS-heavy activities without rapid drain. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display pairs with BioTracker 5.0 for heart rate, SpO2, stress, readiness score, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and 150+ sports modes. Aluminum alloy frame with sapphire glass targets wellness coaching, sleep stages, and PAI health system. Suited for active lifestyles needing detailed recovery insights and Zepp OS app integration.
Advanced AI health insights.
Vibrant AMOLED screen.
Zepp app can be clunky.
No NFC payments.
Choose it for comprehensive wellness metrics, stunning display, and extended battery in a balanced package.
Amazfit Active 2 offers 10-14 days battery life with 280mAh capacity and Bluetooth calling optimization, quick-charging to 80% in 1 hour. Reliable for continuous monitoring. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen includes heart rate, SpO2, VO2 max, sleep breathing quality sensors, plus accelerometer and GPS. Lightweight zinc alloy design with IP68 rating supports 160+ sports modes and Alexa integration. Great for runners, cyclists, and casual users tracking daily activity and smart notifications efficiently.
Affordable with strong GPS.
Alexa voice assistant built-in.
Smaller screen size.
Basic build materials.
Choose it for value-packed sports tracking, voice controls, and reliable multi-day power.
Noise Endeavour Pro provides up to 7 days of battery life on a 450mAh cell with an always-on display mode, USB magnetic charging. Supports heavy notification use. Boasting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it integrates heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep sensors, accelerometer, and barometer. Metallic finish with IP68 protection offers 100+ watch faces and calling. Targets budget fitness fans for step counting, workouts, and Bluetooth connectivity during office or gym routines.
Bright AMOLED at low cost.
Customizable watch faces.
Accuracy lags premium models.
App ecosystem limited.
Choose it for stylish display, calling features, and everyday tracking on a budget.
GTR 3 Pro delivers 12 days typical battery with heavy use up to 6 days on 450mAh, and is compatible with wireless charging. GPS sessions extend efficiently. The 1.45-inch AMOLED always-on display features BioTracker PPG for 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, 150+ sports modes, accelerometer, gyro, and barometer. Lightweight titanium alloy bezel with sapphire crystal suits swimming, running, and sleep analysis. Zepp OS enables Alexa and the App Store for versatile health and lifestyle management.
Accurate GPS and multi-sport support.
Premium lightweight materials.
Occasional software bugs.
No LTE option.
Choose it for superior endurance, precise tracking, and elegant design for athletes.
Titan Smart Pro lasts up to 14 days on standby with a 300mAh battery, and daily use lasts around 5-7 days. Quick USB charging is included. Its 1.39-inch AMOLED display packs heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress sensors, accelerometer, and altimeter. Stainless steel case with IP68 rating supports calling, SOS, and 100+ sports modes. Indian brand focuses on wellness scores and notifications makes it suitable for professionals balancing work, fitness, and smart features daily.
Long standby battery.
Affordable calling and fitness.
Basic app integration.
Display brightness average.
Choose it for reliable Indian-made smart features and extended battery for daily wear.
Titan Celestor achieves 7-10 days battery life with 350mAh capacity and optimized dual-chipset, magnetic charging dock. Handles AOD and GPS well. Featuring a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, it includes advanced heart rate, SpO2, blood oxygen, sleep apnea detection, accelerometer, gyro. Premium stainless steel with sapphire glass and rotating crown suits luxury fitness, navigation, and 120+ sports modes. Ideal for executives needing elegant design with comprehensive health monitoring and notifications.
Luxurious build and display.
Sleep apnea tracking.
Higher price point.
Limited ecosystem.
Choose it for sophisticated style, advanced sleep insights, and robust daily functionality.
Metal cases generally handle daily wear better and resist scratches more effectively. While internal components matter too, a metal build adds confidence in long-term durability.
They can be slightly heavier, but good design balances weight well. Most users find modern metal smartwatches comfortable for all-day wear.
Yes, many support workouts and water resistance. Choosing breathable straps improves comfort during exercise sessions.
|Smartwatch
|Battery Life
|Display
|Key Sensors
|Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
|40 hours
|1.5" AMOLED
|ECG, SpO2, Temp
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|100 hours
|1.43" AMOLED
|HR, SpO2, GPS
|Huawei Watch GT 5
|14 days
|1.43" AMOLED
|ECG, HRV, GNSS
|Motorola Moto Watch 120
|10 days
|1.69" TFT
|HR, SpO2
|Amazfit Balance
|14 days
|1.5" AMOLED
|BioTracker, GPS
|Amazfit Active 2
|10-14 days
|1.32" AMOLED
|HR, VO2 Max
|Noise Endeavour Pro
|7 days
|1.43" AMOLED
|HR, Stress
|Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
|12 days
|1.45" AMOLED
|PPG, 150+ Sports
|Titan Smart Pro
|14 days standby
|1.39" AMOLED
|HR, Altimeter
|Titan Celestor
|7-10 days
|1.43" Super AMOLED
|Sleep Apnea, HR
