Planning a premium upgrade, these smartwatches with metal build caught my eye

Metal-build smartwatches combine durability with refined design, offering reliable performance, health tracking and a premium feel for everyday wear.

Amit Rahi
Published3 Jan 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Smartwatches that feel solid, stylish and well built.
Smartwatches that feel solid, stylish and well built.

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

AI Quick Read

I started paying more attention to build quality once smartwatches became part of daily life, not just fitness tools. Plastic bodies felt light but didn’t always inspire confidence for long-term use. That’s where smartwatches with metal buildbegan to stand out, offering a more premium feel without sacrificing comfort.

A metal smartwatch is about more than looks; it adds durability, abetter finish and a sense of reliability on the wrist. This list highlights smartwatches that use metal construction while still delivering useful health tracking, smooth performance and everyday practicality.

BEST OVERALL

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge with its 425mAh capacity, supporting wireless 10W charging for quick top-ups. Efficient power management ensures all-day usage even with GPS and health tracking active.

This premium stainless steel watch features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with sapphire crystal protection and rotating bezel for intuitive navigation. Packed with BioActive sensor for ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, temperature, accelerometer, gyro, and barometer. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, sleep tracking, and Wear OS app ecosystem, blending classic design with advanced health monitoring for daily wellness and workouts.

Specifications

Display
1.5" Super AMOLED, 480x480
Battery
425mAh, 40 hours
Sensors
ECG, SpO2, Heart Rate, Temp
OS
Wear OS 4 with One UI
Build
Stainless Steel, IP68, MIL-STD-810H

Reason to buy

Premium rotating bezel and display.

Comprehensive health tracking suite.

Reason to avoid

Battery drains faster with always-on display.

Best with Samsung phones.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for elegant design, accurate health metrics, and seamless Wear OS integration perfect for Android users.

LONG BATTERY

OnePlus Watch 2R delivers up to 100 hours of battery life thanks to its dual-engine chipset and 500mAh battery, with fast charging reaching 100% in under an hour. Optimized for light to moderate use while maintaining connectivity.

Featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution, it includes heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep tracking, accelerometer, gyro, and altimeter sensors. Lightweight aluminum design with IP68 rating suits sports, notifications, and calls. Runs Wear OS for app access, ideal for budget-conscious users seeking long endurance and fitness insights during runs or daily routines.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 466x466
Battery
500mAh, 100 hours
Sensors
HR, SpO2, GPS, Altimeter
OS
Wear OS 3.5
Build
Aluminum, IP68, 5ATM

Reason to buy

Exceptional multi-day battery life.

Affordable high-end features.

Reason to avoid

Limited third-party app support.

Bulkier design.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for unbeatable battery duration, solid fitness tracking, and value in a Wear OS smartwatch.

FITNESS FEATURES

Huawei Watch GT 5 provides up to 14 days of battery life with its efficient TruSeen 5.5+ system and 450mAh cell, supporting wireless charging. Balances heavy tracking with standby mode seamlessly.

With a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, it boasts advanced sensors like ECG, temperature, SpO2, heart rate variability, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and GNSS for precise navigation. Titanium or stainless steel build with sapphire glass excels in sports modes, sleep analysis, and wellness coaching. Perfect for athletes and professionals needing durable, feature-rich monitoring without frequent charges.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED, 466x466
Battery
450mAh, 14 days
Sensors
ECG, SpO2, HRV, GNSS
OS
HarmonyOS 4.2
Build
Titanium, Sapphire Glass

Reason to buy

Outstanding battery endurance.

Accurate multi-sport tracking.

Reason to avoid

No app store like Wear OS.

iOS compatibility limited.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for long-lasting power, precise health data, and premium materials in a fitness-focused watch.

Moto Watch 120 achieves up to 10 days of battery life via its 350mAh battery and low-power mode, with USB charging. Handles notifications and basic tracking reliably over weeks.

Equipped with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display, it features heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress sensors, accelerometer, and GPS support. IP68-rated polymer case suits daily wear, workouts, and calls. Affordable entry-level option with 100+ sports modes, ideal for beginners, monitoring steps, calories, and heart health during casual fitness activities.

Specifications

Display
1.69" TFT LCD
Battery
350mAh, 10 days
Sensors
HR, SpO2, Accelerometer
OS
Proprietary RTOS
Build
Polymer, IP68

Reason to buy

Long battery and low price.

Multiple sports modes.

Reason to avoid

Basic display quality.

Limited smart features.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for budget-friendly longevity and essential fitness tracking for everyday users.

AI FITNESS COACH

Amazfit Balance lasts up to 14 days on typical use with its 475mAh battery, supporting magnetic quick charging. Excels in GPS-heavy activities without rapid drain. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display pairs with BioTracker 5.0 for heart rate, SpO2, stress, readiness score, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and 150+ sports modes. Aluminum alloy frame with sapphire glass targets wellness coaching, sleep stages, and PAI health system. Suited for active lifestyles needing detailed recovery insights and Zepp OS app integration.

Specifications

Display
1.5" AMOLED, 480x480
Battery
475mAh, 14 days
Sensors
BioTracker 5.0, GPS
OS
Zepp OS 4.0
Build
Aluminum, Sapphire Glass

Reason to buy

Advanced AI health insights.

Vibrant AMOLED screen.

Reason to avoid

Zepp app can be clunky.

No NFC payments.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for comprehensive wellness metrics, stunning display, and extended battery in a balanced package.

Amazfit Active 2 offers 10-14 days battery life with 280mAh capacity and Bluetooth calling optimization, quick-charging to 80% in 1 hour. Reliable for continuous monitoring. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen includes heart rate, SpO2, VO2 max, sleep breathing quality sensors, plus accelerometer and GPS. Lightweight zinc alloy design with IP68 rating supports 160+ sports modes and Alexa integration. Great for runners, cyclists, and casual users tracking daily activity and smart notifications efficiently.

Specifications

Display
1.32" AMOLED
Battery
280mAh, 10-14 days
Sensors
HR, SpO2, GPS Dual-band
OS
Zepp OS
Build
Zinc Alloy, IP68

Reason to buy

Affordable with strong GPS.

Alexa voice assistant built-in.

Reason to avoid

Smaller screen size.

Basic build materials.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for value-packed sports tracking, voice controls, and reliable multi-day power.

TITANIUM BEZEL

Noise Endeavour Pro provides up to 7 days of battery life on a 450mAh cell with an always-on display mode, USB magnetic charging. Supports heavy notification use. Boasting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it integrates heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep sensors, accelerometer, and barometer. Metallic finish with IP68 protection offers 100+ watch faces and calling. Targets budget fitness fans for step counting, workouts, and Bluetooth connectivity during office or gym routines.

Specifications

Display
1.43" AMOLED
Battery
450mAh, 7 days
Sensors
HR, SpO2, Barometer
OS
Noise OS 2.0
Build
Metallic, IP68

Reason to buy

Bright AMOLED at low cost.

Customizable watch faces.

Reason to avoid

Accuracy lags premium models.

App ecosystem limited.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for stylish display, calling features, and everyday tracking on a budget.

GTR 3 Pro delivers 12 days typical battery with heavy use up to 6 days on 450mAh, and is compatible with wireless charging. GPS sessions extend efficiently. The 1.45-inch AMOLED always-on display features BioTracker PPG for 24/7 heart rate, SpO2, stress, 150+ sports modes, accelerometer, gyro, and barometer. Lightweight titanium alloy bezel with sapphire crystal suits swimming, running, and sleep analysis. Zepp OS enables Alexa and the App Store for versatile health and lifestyle management.

Specifications

Display
1.45" AMOLED AOD
Battery
450mAh, 12 days
Sensors
8 PD + 2 LED PPG
OS
Zepp OS 2.0
Build
Titanium, 5ATM

Reason to buy

Accurate GPS and multi-sport support.

Premium lightweight materials.

Reason to avoid

Occasional software bugs.

No LTE option.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for superior endurance, precise tracking, and elegant design for athletes.

Titan Smart Pro lasts up to 14 days on standby with a 300mAh battery, and daily use lasts around 5-7 days. Quick USB charging is included. Its 1.39-inch AMOLED display packs heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress sensors, accelerometer, and altimeter. Stainless steel case with IP68 rating supports calling, SOS, and 100+ sports modes. Indian brand focuses on wellness scores and notifications makes it suitable for professionals balancing work, fitness, and smart features daily.

Specifications

Display
1.39" AMOLED
Battery
300mAh, 14 days standby
Sensors
HR, SpO2, Altimeter
OS
Titan OS
Build
Stainless Steel, IP68

Reason to buy

Long standby battery.

Affordable calling and fitness.

Reason to avoid

Basic app integration.

Display brightness average.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for reliable Indian-made smart features and extended battery for daily wear.

Titan Celestor achieves 7-10 days battery life with 350mAh capacity and optimized dual-chipset, magnetic charging dock. Handles AOD and GPS well. Featuring a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, it includes advanced heart rate, SpO2, blood oxygen, sleep apnea detection, accelerometer, gyro. Premium stainless steel with sapphire glass and rotating crown suits luxury fitness, navigation, and 120+ sports modes. Ideal for executives needing elegant design with comprehensive health monitoring and notifications.

Specifications

Display
1.43" Super AMOLED
Battery
350mAh, 7-10 days
Sensors
HR, SpO2, Sleep Apnea
OS
Celestor OS
Build
Stainless Steel, Sapphire

Reason to buy

Luxurious build and display.

Sleep apnea tracking.

Reason to avoid

Higher price point.

Limited ecosystem.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for sophisticated style, advanced sleep insights, and robust daily functionality.

Reasons to consider when choosing a smartwatch

  • Metal build quality: Aluminium or stainless steel frames offer improved durability and finish.
  • Premium design: Metal bodies elevate the overall look for work and casual wear.
  • Long-term durability: Better resistance to daily knocks and wear.
  • Comfort and weight balance: Well-designed metal cases remain comfortable for all-day use.
  • Feature balance: Premium builds paired with health tracking and smart features.

Do smartwatches with metal build last longer than plastic ones?

Metal cases generally handle daily wear better and resist scratches more effectively. While internal components matter too, a metal build adds confidence in long-term durability.

Are metal smartwatches heavier on the wrist?

They can be slightly heavier, but good design balances weight well. Most users find modern metal smartwatches comfortable for all-day wear.

Are metal-built smartwatches suitable for workouts?

Yes, many support workouts and water resistance. Choosing breathable straps improves comfort during exercise sessions.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches with metal build

SmartwatchBattery LifeDisplayKey Sensors
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic40 hours1.5" AMOLEDECG, SpO2, Temp
OnePlus Watch 2R100 hours1.43" AMOLEDHR, SpO2, GPS
Huawei Watch GT 514 days1.43" AMOLEDECG, HRV, GNSS
Motorola Moto Watch 12010 days1.69" TFTHR, SpO2
Amazfit Balance14 days1.5" AMOLEDBioTracker, GPS
Amazfit Active 210-14 days1.32" AMOLEDHR, VO2 Max
Noise Endeavour Pro7 days1.43" AMOLEDHR, Stress
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro12 days1.45" AMOLEDPPG, 150+ Sports
Titan Smart Pro14 days standby1.39" AMOLEDHR, Altimeter
Titan Celestor7-10 days1.43" Super AMOLEDSleep Apnea, HR

FAQs

What metals are commonly used in smartwatches?

Aluminium and stainless steel are most common. Both offer strength with different weight and finish characteristics.

Do metal smartwatches scratch easily?

They resist minor scratches better than plastic, though finishes vary. Protective coatings improve durability further.

Can metal smartwatches be worn daily?

Yes, they are designed for everyday use. Their premium look suits both work and casual settings.

Are metal smartwatches waterproof?

Many offer water resistance ratings suitable for daily splashes and workouts. Always check the specific rating.

Do metal smartwatches cost more?

They often sit at a slightly higher price point. The improved build quality and design usually justify the difference.

