Festive season comes early to smartphone showrooms

Return to pre-covid volumes

To be sure, the domestic smartphone market is expected to be back at its pre-pandemic level by volume this year, even though it will likely remain 5% below the peak year of 2021, when buyers rushed to buy smartphones and laptops to meet work- and study-from-home mandates. By value, however, the market has grown -- In the past five years, the average selling prices of smartphones have risen by nearly 70% to around ₹22,000 ($265) as of mid-2024, up from ₹13,000 ($170) in mid-2020, building a $38 billion Indian smartphone market in 2023. This year, with further shipment growth and a marginal uptick in ASPs, the Indian smartphone market is tipped to cross $40 billion in gross revenue.