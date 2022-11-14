Planning to buy Nothing Phone (1)? Flipkart offers big discounts

Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range phone that is priced at ₹33,999 onwards. The smartphone is offered in three models – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, the handset boasts of a unique glyph interface on its back. If you are looking to buy Nothing Phone (1), then Walmart-owned Flipkart has a deal for you.
The e-tailer is giving a flat ₹1,000 off on the phone’s price and has listed it at a starting price of ₹32,999. But that’s not it. There is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. If you have an old smartphone in working condition, then you can avail up to ₹17,500 off on the Nothing Phone (1).
Buyers can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift card worth up to ₹500. Flipkart is also giving easy EMI options like standard EMI and debit card EMI starting at ₹2,963 per month.
Nothing Phone (1) features
Nothing Phone (1) has two colour options – Black and White. USP of the Nothing Phone (1) is its innovative Glyph interface which is aimed to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.
The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. It is equipped with dual 50 MP advanced sensors on the back, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection.