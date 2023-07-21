Planning to upgrade to Apple iPhone 15 series? You may have to wait until October2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Reports suggest that the release of the iPhone 15 series by Apple may be delayed this year, possibly hitting the markets in October instead of September. There are also concerns about shortages and reliability issues with the Pro models' screens.
Apple fans are probably waiting for the iPhone 15 series eagerly. The Cupertino-based company usually unveils its new iPhone series by september. However, it may not be the case this year.
