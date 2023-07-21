Apple's display suppliers are using a new manufacturing process to reduce bezel width and provide slightly larger screens for the Pro models. However, LG Display is facing challenges in this process, with screens failing reliability tests when fused to the metal shell of the Pro models. Apple is reportedly working with LG to rectify the design to pass the reliability test and might also use Samsung-made displays for assembly. These problems could particularly impact the availability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most premium model in the series.