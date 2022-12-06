PlayGo Dura TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Play, a smart gadgets manufacturer, has launched its another TWS earbud. This addition in the PlayGo series is dubbed as PlayGo Dura. These TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 30 hours of total playtime with 10 hours of charging as per the company. For connectivity, these TWS earbuds support USB Type-C charging and come equipped with intuitive touch controls.
PlayGo Dura: Price in India
The PlayGo Dura comes at a price of ₹1,499 in India. Interested customers can purchase it from the official website of Play, Amazon and Flipkart. These TWS earbuds are available in black and white colour options.
PlayGo Dura: Specifications
The PlayGo Dura TWS earbuds come integrated with the company’s proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers which are claimed to offer HD sound quality. Moreover, these earbuds get enhanced quality Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, as per the company.
According to Play, the PlayGo Dura earbuds can offer five hours of playtime when charged for just 10 minutes. For connectivity, these TWS earbuds support USB Type-C charging and come equipped with intuitive touch controls.
To recall, Play had launched three new products earlier this year. It announced the launch of PlayGo Muza which is a wireless speaker; PlayGo Budslite, a TWS earbuds and PlayGo Flaunt which is a wireless neckband earphones.
Meanwhile, Jabra, a smart wearable manufacturer, has launched its Evolve 2 TWS earbuds in India. The company claims the device has been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. These TWS earbuds are the latest addition to the Evolve series. According to Jabra, the Evolve 2 earbuds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms which includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, the company claims that the device uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.
The Jabra Evolve 2 earbuds come at a price of ₹39,122. As per the company, these TWS earbuds will be available for purchase on the official website of Jabra and other authorised resellers by the end of this month. It comes in classic black colour.