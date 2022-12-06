PlayGo Dura TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Meanwhile, Jabra, a smart wearable manufacturer, has launched its Evolve 2 TWS earbuds in India. The company claims the device has been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. These TWS earbuds are the latest addition to the Evolve series. According to Jabra, the Evolve 2 earbuds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms which includes Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, the company claims that the device uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}