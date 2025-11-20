PlayStation India Black Friday Sale 2025: Massive price cuts on PS5, consoles and games — full list of discounts

PlayStation India has confirmed its Black Friday Sale for 2025, offering wide-ranging price cuts on consoles, accessories, and game titles. The promotion runs from 21 November to 4 December across leading online and offline retailers in the country.

Advertisement

Where to buy PS5 consoles? According to a PlayStation blog post, both versions of the PlayStation 5 receive sizeable reductions during the sale. The PS5 Disc Edition is priced at ₹49,990, down from ₹54,990, while the Digital Edition drops to ₹44,990 from ₹49,990. Each model gets a ₹5,000 cut, making it one of the most notable price drops since launch.

These offers will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit and Zepto, along with stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorised retail partners.

What are the best deals on PS5 controllers? PlayStation’s full range of DualSense controllers also features in the promotion. Standard colour options including White, Black, Red, Grey Camo and Ice Blue fall to ₹4,390 after a ₹2,000 discount. Premium variants such as Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chrome Teal and Chrome Indigo are listed at ₹4,849, also reduced by ₹2,000.

Advertisement

The PS VR2 headset receives one of the steepest price drops at ₹34,999, down from ₹44,999. Other accessories see meaningful reductions too, with the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds falling to ₹9,990 after a ₹9,000 cut and the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset now priced at ₹7,990. The high end DualSense Edge controller is available for ₹15,990 following a ₹3,000 discount.

Games discounted for PS5 and PS4 A long list of game titles joins the sale, covering recent blockbusters and popular first-party releases. “Death Stranding 2” is available at ₹4,199, while “Astro Bot” and “Stellar Blade” are offered at ₹3,199 each. Major titles including “Marvel’s Spider Man 2,” “Rise of the Ronin” and “Gran Turismo 7” are all priced at ₹2,599.

The Black Friday promotion offers some of the most aggressive pricing seen on PlayStation hardware and software in India, making it a compelling period for both new buyers and existing PS5 owners looking to expand their setup.

One of the most significant reductions is on “God of War Ragnarök,” now down to ₹2,099 after a ₹3,100 cut. Classic hits such as “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut,” “The Last of Us Part 1 Remake” and “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” are also discounted to ₹2,599.

Advertisement

Full List of Discounted Products PlayStation India has shared a detailed list of offers across consoles, accessories and software. Highlights include:

• PS5 Disc Edition: ₹49,990

• PS5 Digital Edition: ₹44,990

• DualSense controllers (standard colours): ₹4,390

• DualSense metallic and chrome variants: ₹4,849

• PS VR2: ₹34,999

• DualSense Edge: ₹15,990

• Pulse Explore: ₹9,990

• Pulse Elite: ₹7,990

• PlayStation Portal: ₹16,990

• Major PS5 titles from ₹1,599 to ₹4,199

Advertisement