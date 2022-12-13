PlayStation Plus Deals: Discount on annual subscription plan and more

Speaking of the PlayStation Plus Essential plan, it is now coming at a 50 percent discount with the original price of ₹2,999 for a year membership being axed down to ₹1,499. Although this price will be only effective for the first subscription cycle, following which the users will get to play the original price of ₹2,999. They also offer great features that include monthly games, exclusive discounts, game help, cloud storage and more.