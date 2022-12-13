PlayStation Plus Deals: Discount on annual subscription plan and more

PlayStation Plus has come up with sales for subscribers and offers across the three tiers. Although the discount fee is only to the PlayStation Plus users who opt for a 12-month membership plan.
Notably, only new users or the subscribers whose membership expired can choose for the PlayStation Plus discounted annual subscription. Whereas the PlayStation Plus Essential users get a 50 percent off in the annual subscription plan which is for a limited period of time, the PS Extra subscribers can avail 40 percent discount and PlayStation Deluxe members are being offered a 36 percent off.
Interestingly, Sony is rolling out discounted annual subscription plans for users who plan to buy a new membership on PlayStation Plus. Moreover, the company will also offer the axed prices across all three tiers - Essential, Extra and Deluxe for annual packages only. This offer, which went live on December 12, will be valid for availing till December 20.
Speaking of the PlayStation Plus Essential plan, it is now coming at a 50 percent discount with the original price of ₹2,999 for a year membership being axed down to ₹1,499. Although this price will be only effective for the first subscription cycle, following which the users will get to play the original price of ₹2,999. They also offer great features that include monthly games, exclusive discounts, game help, cloud storage and more.
Meanwhile, Sony's next-generation gaming console – PlayStation 6 may not come out until 2027. An official document from the PlayStation LifeStyle reveals. As per the document titled “Sony Interactive Entertainment Observations on the CMA’s issue statement", the Sony PS6 launch date could be pushed to 2027.
The document addresses Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. For the unaware, Activision Blizzard is the company that publishes Call of Duty titles, which are exclusive to Sony PlayStation. It was reportedly in talks to be acquired by Microsoft. But Sony is against the acquisition. Because Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would mean that the Call of Duty exclusivity will go to Microsoft’s Xbox.
