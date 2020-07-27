PM’s app innovation challenge receives 6,940 entries

Union electronics and information technology ministry on Monday said it has received 6,940 entries from technology entrepreneurs, startups and individuals across the country under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat app innovation challenge.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the challenge to promote existing Indian apps as well as the development of new apps.

Out of 6,940 entries, 3,939 are from individuals, with the remaining 3,001 applications from companies. Out of the entries received from individuals, around 1,757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2,182 are under development.

“For the apps submitted by organizations, 1,742 apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1,259 are under development. The category wise breakup of the apps submitted include 1,142 under business, 901 under health and wellness, 1,062 under e-learning, 1,155 under social networking, 326 under games, 662 under office and work from home, 237 under news and 320 under entertainment. Around 1,135 apps have been submitted under the others category," an official statement said.

The government had said it will identify the ‘best Indian apps’ that citizens are already using and have the potential to scale up and become world class apps in their respective categories. The development comes at a time when the government has already banned 106 Chinese apps citing security and privacy concerns. The challenge

“The true challenge will be to identify the apps that are robust, scalable, secure with an easy to use interface and give users an experience that will make them come back to the app. Screening committees have already began scrutinising the Apps on various parameters," an official statement said.

