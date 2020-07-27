PM’s app innovation challenge receives 6,940 entries

“For the apps submitted by organizations, 1,742 apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1,259 are under development. The category wise breakup of the apps submitted include 1,142 under business, 901 under health and wellness, 1,062 under e-learning, 1,155 under social networking, 326 under games, 662 under office and work from home, 237 under news and 320 under entertainment. Around 1,135 apps have been submitted under the others category," an official statement said.