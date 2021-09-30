OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Poco C31 launched in India at a price of 7,999. Check details
Poco India has launched the new budget device Poco C31. The device gets a MediaTek chipset and gets a triple camera lens. 

The Poco C31 starts at a price of 8,499  for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at 9,499. The phone will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. The launch offer for the Poco C31 is 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and 8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. 

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot. The device gets a triple-lens camera with a 13MP primary lens. The battery is a 5000mAh unit. 

