Poco India has launched the new budget device Poco C31. The device gets a MediaTek chipset and gets a triple camera lens.

The Poco C31 starts at a price of ₹8,499 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹9,499. The phone will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. The launch offer for the Poco C31 is ₹7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot. The device gets a triple-lens camera with a 13MP primary lens. The battery is a 5000mAh unit.

