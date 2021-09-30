Poco C31 launched in India at a price of 7,999. Check details

The Poco C31 starts at a price of ₹8,499 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹9,499. The phone will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. The launch offer for the Poco C31 is ₹7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

