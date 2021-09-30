Poco C31 launched in India at a price of 7,999. Check details

Poco C31 launched in India at a price of ₹7,999. Check details1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
- The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot
Poco India has launched the new budget device Poco C31. The device gets a MediaTek chipset and gets a triple camera lens.
The Poco C31 starts at a price of ₹8,499 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹9,499. The phone will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. The launch offer for the Poco C31 is ₹7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor with up to 64GB of internal storage and a dedicated memory slot. The device gets a triple-lens camera with a 13MP primary lens. The battery is a 5000mAh unit.
