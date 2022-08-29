Poco C50 could launch in India: Report

According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Poco C50 has been listed on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. This model number suggested that the listing could be for the Indian variant of the handset.
Poco C50 has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. The listing is believed to be for the Indian market as per the rumors. This smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ and believed to house a different camera setup. Earlier this year, Redmi A1+ was reportedly spotted on the IMEDI database with the model number 220733SFG. Meanwhile, the head of Poco has recently announced that the Poco C40 will not debut in India.
Moreover, the head of Poco India, Himanshu Tandon has also shared that the Poco C40 would not be launched in India while replying to a Twitter user. The company is transitioning to 5 series instead, added Tandon.
Meanwhile, Poco is also reportedly all set to launch a new M-series smartphone in India. The smartphone brand has teased the handset through a social media post but did not reveal about the moniker. It is very much speculated that the upcoming device from Poco is going to be the Poco M5. Moreover, another handset from Poco has allegedly bagged TUV Rheinland certification. This device is believed to be Poco M5s.
Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has recently tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Poco M5s on the TUV Rheinland certification site. This handset was spotted with model number 2207117BPG. As per the leaks, the mentioned certification was issued for the handset on Jul 15, 2022. However, there are no official details from Poco on the device.
Poco has recently teased a smartphone in India via twitter without revealing the exact moniker. This upcoming handset is being speculated to be the Poco M5. According to the teaser poster, the company mentioned the handset with the term “G99", suggesting that the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Reportedly, the alleged Poco M5 can offer 4G connectivity and is rumored to be priced below ₹15,000 in India.
