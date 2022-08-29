Poco C50 could launch in India: Report

Poco C50 has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI. The listing is believed to be for the Indian market as per the rumors. This smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ and believed to house a different camera setup. Earlier this year, Redmi A1+ was reportedly spotted on the IMEDI database with the model number 220733SFG. Meanwhile, the head of Poco has recently announced that the Poco C40 will not debut in India.

