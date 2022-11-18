Poco C50 launch in India later this month: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 06:09 PM IST
- According to a report by Xiaomiui, the Poco C50 was listed in the IMEI database with the model number 220733SPI.
Poco C50 is coming to India soon, the company has confirmed. While it has not revealed the exact launch date yet, Poco India says that the smartphone will debut in the country in the last week of November. As teased by the company, Poco C50 will have a “stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with a sleek design and much more."