Poco C50 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery, sale begins January 102 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- Poco C50 is offered in two RAM models - 2GB and 3GB. It comes with a starting price of ₹6,499.
Expanding its range of smartphones in India, Poco has launched a new C series phone. The company has announced the Poco C50. The all-new handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes in two colour variants. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco C50