Expanding its range of smartphones in India, Poco has launched a new C series phone. The company has announced the Poco C50. The all-new handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and comes in two colour variants. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco C50

Poco C50 price and availability

Poco C50 is offered in two RAM models - 2GB and 3GB paired with 32GB internal storage capacity. The former carries a price tag of ₹6,499, while the latter model is priced at ₹7,299.

Country Green and Royal Blue are the colour variants of the smartphone. It will be available in the country via e-commerce site Flipkart. The smartphone will go on sale on January 10.

The company is giving a one-year warranty on Poco C50 and six months warranty for the in-box accessories.

Poco C50 specifications

The Poco C50 smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch water-drop notch panel with HD+ resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The smartphone has a leather-like texture design on the rear.

For optics, the handset features a dual camera setup on the back. There is an 8MP AI primary camera paired with another sensor. For selfies and video calls, Poco C50 boasts of a 5MP camera at the font. Both front and rear sensors can shoot 1080 pixel videos at 30 fps.

Poco C50 comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The handset runs on Android 12 Go edition. The chipset comes paired with up to 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a microSD card slot, using which storage can be expanded up to 512GB.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Poco C50 comes with 10 watt charging support. It comes with USB Type-C port for charging. Connectivity features on the smartphone are a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. For selfies, it is equipped with a fingerprint sensor on the back.