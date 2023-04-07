Poco C51, a budget smartphone debuts in India. Check price, specifications, more

Poco C51, the latest addition to Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco, has been launched in India on Friday, April 7. This entry-level smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The Poco C51 is available in two distinct colours and comes in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with the option to virtually expand the inbuilt RAM up to 7GB. It is equipped with 8-megapixel dual rear cameras and runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco C51: Price in India

In India, the Poco C51's only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 8,499. The smartphone comes in Power Black and Royal Blue colours and is listed as 'coming soon' on Flipkart, with sales set to commence from April 10. Poco is offering a special launch day price of Rs. 7,999, although the duration of this promotion has not been specified.

Customers purchasing the Poco C51 through Flipkart Axis Bank cards can avail a five percent cashback offer. Additionally, Poco is providing a discount of Rs. 700 on the purchase of the smartphone using specific bank cards. The device can also be purchased through standard EMI options starting at Rs. 299 per month.

Poco C51: Specifications

The Poco C51 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 13 (Go Edition). It boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a brightness of 400 nits. The screen has a waterdrop-style notch to accommodate the front-facing camera. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded up to 7GB by utilizing 3GB of unused storage.

In terms of camera, the Poco C51 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. The device provides 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Poco C51 comes with a range of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device is equipped with an accelerometer and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and measures 76.75x164.9x9.09mm, weighing in at 192 grams.