Poco C51, a budget smartphone debuts in India. Check price, specifications, more

Poco C51, the latest addition to Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco, has been launched in India on Friday, April 7. This entry-level smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The Poco C51 is available in two distinct colours and comes in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with the option to virtually expand the inbuilt RAM up to 7GB. It is equipped with 8-megapixel dual rear cameras and runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

