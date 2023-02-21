POCO C55 with MediaTek Helio G85 launched in India: Check price, specs and more
- The Poco C55 will be available in three colors, Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black. It will be available on Flipkart starting 28 February in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants at ₹9,499 and ₹10,999 respectively.
POCO, a consumer technology brand has expanded its C-series portfolio, launching POCO C55 today. The budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85. It houses a dual camera setup and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.
