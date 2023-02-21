Home / Technology / Gadgets /  POCO C55 with MediaTek Helio G85 launched in India: Check price, specs and more
POCO C55 with MediaTek Helio G85 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2023, 03:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary
POCO, a consumer technology brand has expanded its C-series portfolio, launching POCO C55 today. The budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85. It houses a dual camera setup and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Poco C55: Price in India

The Poco C55 will be available in three colors, Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black. It will be available on Flipkart starting 28 February in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants at 9,499 and 10,999 respectively. Interestingly, POCO has introduced a 500 first day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant. The company has also announced bank offers of 500 and 1000 on 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively for consumers using SBI, HDFC and ICICI debit or credit cards taking the net effective price for the first day to 8499 and 9999.

Poco C55: Specifications

The Poco C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU up to a 1GHz. The handset comes with an expandable 5GB Turbo RAM, resulting in up to 11GB RAM. POCO C55 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.71-inch HD+ display.

The smartphone flaunts a leather-like stitch design and a rear fingerprint sensor. It gets an IP52 rating and has an oleophobic display.

For optics, the POCO C55 features a 50MP dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper. The smartphone also offers video with 1080p @ 30fps and 720p @ 30fps. Further, it comes with a wide range of photography and videography features and modes. The POCO C55 packs a 5000mAh battery supported with a 10W charging.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “POCO has seen a resounding success in the under 10k segment with its C-series portfolio. We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer. With a powerful processor, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category. We are happy to take this leap with the POCO C55 as it is a perfect combination of performance and affordable pricing."

