POCO C55 with MediaTek Helio G85 launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “POCO has seen a resounding success in the under 10k segment with its C-series portfolio. We are excited to level up the budget segment with the best and most powerful smartphone that will be a true game changer. With a powerful processor, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series complemented with a massive battery, POCO C55 provides a rarely seen value-for-money offering in its category. We are happy to take this leap with the POCO C55 as it is a perfect combination of performance and affordable pricing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}