Poco C61 India launch today: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far
Poco to launch budget smartphone C61 in India with 'radiant ring design', 6GB RAM, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery. Likely a rebranded Redmi A3 featuring 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, MIUI 14, and 10W fast charging.
Poco has confirmed that its latest budget smartphone, the Poco C61, will be launched in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed a number of key details about its upcoming smartphone, including memory, display and battery life.
