Poco C61 India launch today: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far

Poco to launch budget smartphone C61 in India with 'radiant ring design', 6GB RAM, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery. Likely a rebranded Redmi A3 featuring 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, MIUI 14, and 10W fast charging.

Poco has confirmed that its latest budget smartphone, the Poco C61, will be launched in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed a number of key details about its upcoming smartphone, including memory, display and battery life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a teaser shared by Poco, the C61 will feature a ‘radiant ring design’ to the back including support for up to 6GB of RAM and up to 6GB of virtual RAM. Moreover, the C61 is likely to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and pack a 5,000mAh battery pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco C61 expected specifications: The Poco C61 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3 which was launched in India last month. Redmi A3 features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The budget smartphone features a waterdrop style notch which houses the front-facing camera with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The Redmi A3 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB via the dedicated microSD card slot). The smartphone is run on the company's proprietary MIUI 14 custom skin based on the Android 13 operating system.

The budget smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 10W charger provided inside the box. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi A3 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB type C port, dual 4G SIM card slots, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS.

The Redmi A3 is priced at ₹7,299 for the 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant, ₹8,299 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹9,299 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!