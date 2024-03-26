Poco C61 with MediaTek G36 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India. Price, specs, launch offers and more
Poco C61 priced at ₹7,499 for 4GB RAM variant and ₹8,499 for 6GB RAM variant. First-day sale offers ₹500 coupon discount. Features 6.71-inch display, MediaTek G36 chipset, 5000mAh battery.
Poco has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, Poco C61, powered by the MediaTek G36 SoC and starts at a price of ₹7,499. The smartphone comes at a time when a number of budget smartphones have launched in India recently including the Redmi A3, Motorola G24 Power and more.