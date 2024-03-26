Poco has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, Poco C61, powered by the MediaTek G36 SoC and starts at a price of ₹7,499. The smartphone comes at a time when a number of budget smartphones have launched in India recently including the Redmi A3, Motorola G24 Power and more.

Poco C61 price:

The Poco C61 is priced at ₹7,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹8,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Moreover, the company is also offering a ₹500 coupon discount during the first day of the sale, taking the effective price of the smartphone to ₹6,999 and ₹7,999 respectively.

The latest Poco budget phone will be available in 3 colour variants: Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue and Diamond Dust Black. The C61 will go on sale from March 28 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Poco C61 specifications:

Poco C61 features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek G36 chipset based on the TSMC 12nm process and paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Moreover, the smartphone comes with support for 1TB storage via the microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Poco C61 sports an 8MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the smartphone comes with many camera features like AI portrait mode, Film Fiters, timed burst and HDR. The Poco C61 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack and comes with a 10W charger.

