The Poco C65 has been officially introduced in the Indian market, solidifying its position as the newest entrant in the budget smartphone category. With an appealing design and strong internal features, this smartphone is now available in India with a price tag below ₹10,000. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display.

POCO C65: Price in India

The POCO C65 is set to be released on Flipkart from 12 PM on December 18, 2023, offering two color options: Pastel Blue and Matte Black. Prices for the smartphone begin at Rs. 7,499, with the 4+128GB variant launching at Rs. 8,499, the 6+128GB variant at Rs. 9,499, and the 8+256GB variant at Rs. 10,999.

On the special sale day, customers have the opportunity to acquire the device at a thrilling price of Rs. 7,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB variants, respectively. This discounted offer is applicable after a Rs. 1,000 reduction with ICICI Debit/Credit cards/EMI transactions or an equivalent product exchange offer.

POCO C65: Specifications

The POCO C65 smartphone emphasizes a convenient hold, measuring 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm and weighing 192g. It incorporates durable Corning Gorilla Glass and offers splash resistance. The phone includes a side fingerprint scanner for added security.

It provides flexible storage choices: 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB. With support for two Nano SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot, users have the option to expand storage up to 1TB.

This phone features a 6.74-inch HD+ display without a notch, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the POCO C65 delivers an exceptional gaming experience with its robust GPU and swift processing speeds, claims the company.

In the photography realm, the phone houses a 50MP AI triple rear camera and a 2MP macro lens for intricate close-up shots and gets an 8MP front camera. The POCO C65 comes with a 5000mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging for efficient refueling, assisted by the provided 10W C-type charger.

