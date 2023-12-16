POCO C65, an afforadable smartphone with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs
The POCO C65 smartphone is set to be released on Flipkart from December 18, 2023, with prices starting at Rs. 7,499. Customers can avail discounted prices of Rs. 7,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,999 for different variants.
The Poco C65 has been officially introduced in the Indian market, solidifying its position as the newest entrant in the budget smartphone category. With an appealing design and strong internal features, this smartphone is now available in India with a price tag below ₹10,000. It is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display.