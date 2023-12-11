Poco is all set to launch the new C65 smartphone in India on December 15 and the phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The Poco C65 will debut with the same design as the global variant and is expected to have identical specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the listing on the Flipkart website, the Poco C65 will be available in two colour options - Pastel Blue and Matte Black - and will feature a dual rear camera setup.

Expected features: While the Indian version of the Poco C65 will officially debut on December 15, a look at the global version of the smartphone could give a glimpse of the specifications that the upcoming Indian version of the phone might come with.

The global variant of the Poco C65 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front that houses the front-facing camera, and the glass on the front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

In terms of processor, the C65 runs on a Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset based on a 12nm process and is paired with a Mali-G52 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. As mentioned above, the Poco C65 will come with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the new Poco phone will have an 8MP shooter on the front. The Poco C65 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be quickly charged via an 18W PD charger.

India pricing: The Poco C65 is expected to debut in India in two storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The global variant of Poco C65 was launched for $119 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and the Indian variant is expected to start for less than ₹10,000 while the 8GB RAM variant could potentially go beyond the ₹10k mark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

