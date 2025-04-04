Poco C71 with 6.88-inch 120Hz refresh rate, 5,200mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Poco has launched a new budget phone in India, the Poco C71 with a 120Hz IPS LCD display, 5,200mAh battery and up to 6GB of RAM. The new phone from the Xiaomi sub-brand comes around the ₹6,000 price bracket and will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M05 and Infinix Smart 9 HD.

Poco C71 Price and colour options: Poco C71 starts at a price of ₹6,499 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and ₹7,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The phone will be available to buy from Flipkart starting from 8th April at 12 noon.

It will be available in Power Black, Desert Gold and Cool Blue colour variants. In terms of the design, the phone comes with a pill shaped camera module with a dual tone finish, something that Poco has also used with its pricier models like the X7 Pro.

Also Read | Poco India head Himanshu Tandon talks about Poco Pad 5G, HyperOS and more

Poco C71 specifications: Poco C71 features a 6.88 inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh reate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with a side mounted fingerprint scanner and 3.5mm headphone jack to connect wired earphones. It comes with IP52 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand some dust and very little exposure to water.

The phone comes powered by UNISOC T7250 based on 12nm process with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It comes with options for 4/6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64/128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

Unlike the pricier Poco phones with HyperOS support, this devices runs on Android 15 (Go Edition) with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.