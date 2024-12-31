Poco's C75 5G and Lava's Yuva 2 5G are new budget smartphones, offering advanced features like high refresh rate displays and dual cameras. Prices start at ₹ 7,999 for Poco and ₹ 9,499 for Lava, competing against Infinix Hot 50 5G.

Poco and Lava recently launched their latest offerings in the sub- ₹10,000 price segment. Here's a look at how the new Poco C75 5G and Lava Yuva 2 5G compare with the Infinix Hot 50 in terms of price, processor, display and more.

Poco C75 5G specifications: Poco C75 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It runs on MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor and ARM Mali G52 GPU and support for up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB eMMC5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card).

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a secondary sensor. There is also a 13MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone comes with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Lava Yuva 2 5G specifications: Lava Yuva 2 features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a90Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of peak brightness.

The phone comes with the UNISOC T760 processor and Mali G57 MC4 GPU. It comes with support for 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and support for 512GB external storage via the microSD card.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor. There is also a 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speaker and FM Radio.

Lava Yuva 2 5G price:

Lava Yuva 2 5G comes in two colourways: Marble Black and Marble White. It starts at a price of ₹9,499 and will be available to buy across retail outlets.

Infinix Hot 50 5G specifications: Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via the microSD card slot.

Optically, the phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor and a depth sensor with dual LED flash. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for taking selfies and making video calls.

The Hot 50 5G is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. It runs on XOS 14.5, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. There is also an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance with support for wet touch resistance feature.

Price comparison: Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at ₹10,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Lava Yuva 2 5G is priced at ₹9,499 while the Poco C75 5G is available for ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.