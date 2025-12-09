POCO C85 5G with 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, full specs, launch offers and more

The new POCO C85 5G smartphone launches in India at prices starting from 11,999. It boasts a 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging. The device will be available to buy on Flipkart from December 16

Aman Gupta
Published9 Dec 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Poco C85 5G comes in three colour variants
Poco C85 5G comes in three colour variants

POCO has launched its latest budget smartphone, the POCO C85 5G, in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker says the new device is designed to disrupt the sub- 12,000 segment, with a focus on battery life and display size. The new device will face off against the likes of the Infinix Hot 50, iQOO Z10 Lite, Oppo K13x and Lava Blaze 3.

You may be interested in

Poco C85 5G

Poco C85 5G

  • Check4GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
  • Check6.8 inch Display Size

₹8999

Check Details

Discount

28% OFF

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

  • CheckCrystal Purple
  • Check4 GB/6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
mazon

₹10749

₹14999

Get This

Discount

37% OFF

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

  • CheckBahama Blue
  • Check4GB/6GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
mazon

₹8881

₹13999

Get This

Discount

36% OFF

Vivo Y18

Vivo Y18

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check64 GB Storage
mazon

₹8290

₹12999

Get This

Realme Narzo N63

Realme Narzo N63

  • CheckLeather Blue
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check64 GB Storage

₹8999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G

  • CheckStarlight Black
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹8999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi A4

Xiaomi Redmi A4

  • CheckSparkle Purple
  • Check4 GB RAM
  • Check64 GB Storage

₹8498

Check Details

Realme GT 8

Realme GT 8

  • CheckBlue
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹52990

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Oppo A6x 5G

Oppo A6x 5G

  • CheckOlive Green
  • Check4GB/6GB RAM
  • Check64GB/128GB Storage
mazon

₹12499

₹14499

Get This

Realme P4x

Realme P4x

  • CheckMatte Silver
  • Check8GB (Expand Up to 18GB) RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹15999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | OnePlus Pad Go 2 sale date, display, processor and battery details confirmed

POCO C85 5G price in India:

The POCO C85 5G is priced at 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and 13,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The company says these are introductory prices and are valid for the first sale.

As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail a flat 1,000 instant bank discount using HDFC, ICICI, or SBI credit and debit cards. Alternatively, customers can opt for a 1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices. This brings the effective price of the C85 to 10,999, 11,999, and 12,999 for the three variants respectively.

The phone will go on sale in India starting 16 December at 12 noon, exclusively via Flipkart.

View full Image
Poco C85 5G colour variants

POCO C85 5G specifications:

POCO C85 5G features a massive 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone comes in a sleek 7.99mm profile with a quad-curved back and is available in three colour options: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black. It also features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which the company claims achieves an AnTuTu score of over 450,000. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also an option to expand storage via the microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery that delivers over two days of usage. There is support for 33W fast charging, which can charge the phone to 50 percent in about 28 minutes. Interestingly, the phone also supports 10W wired reverse charging, allowing it to double as a power bank for accessories like TWS earbuds.

As for optics, the POCO C85 5G sports a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front shooter for selfies. The phone runs on HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15 out of the box. POCO has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the device.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsPOCO C85 5G with 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, full specs, launch offers and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.