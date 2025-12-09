POCO C85 5G with 6.9-inch display, 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, full specs, launch offers and more

POCO has launched its latest budget smartphone, the POCO C85 5G, in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker says the new device is designed to disrupt the sub- ₹12,000 segment, with a focus on battery life and display size. The new device will face off against the likes of the Infinix Hot 50, iQOO Z10 Lite, Oppo K13x and Lava Blaze 3.

POCO C85 5G price in India: The POCO C85 5G is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and ₹13,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The company says these are introductory prices and are valid for the first sale.

Advertisement

As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail a flat ₹1,000 instant bank discount using HDFC, ICICI, or SBI credit and debit cards. Alternatively, customers can opt for a ₹1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices. This brings the effective price of the C85 to ₹10,999, ₹11,999, and ₹12,999 for the three variants respectively.

The phone will go on sale in India starting 16 December at 12 noon, exclusively via Flipkart.

Poco C85 5G colour variants

POCO C85 5G specifications: POCO C85 5G features a massive 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone comes in a sleek 7.99mm profile with a quad-curved back and is available in three colour options: Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black. It also features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which the company claims achieves an AnTuTu score of over 450,000. The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also an option to expand storage via the microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery that delivers over two days of usage. There is support for 33W fast charging, which can charge the phone to 50 percent in about 28 minutes. Interestingly, the phone also supports 10W wired reverse charging, allowing it to double as a power bank for accessories like TWS earbuds.

As for optics, the POCO C85 5G sports a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front shooter for selfies. The phone runs on HyperOS 2.2 based on Android 15 out of the box. POCO has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the device.