After much anticipation and leaks all over social media, Poco officially launched the Poco F2 Pro today. The smartphone is unveiled as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in March but the former is slightly different as it features a pop-up selfie camera as well. The smartphone also houses the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with 5G support.

Poco F2 Pro price:

The Poco F2 Pro got launched at a starting price of EUR 499 (approx ₹41,500) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The higher 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant comes with a price tag of EUR 599 ( approximately ₹50,000).

The details about the smartphone's lunch date for India are not out yet but it may be announced soon in future. In February, the company launched its first flagship smartphone of the year, the Poco X2 in the country.

Poco F2 Pro specifications:

Firstly, the second generation of Poco flagship comes in four colour options - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White. As already mentioned, the Poco F2 Pro comes comes with the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC for its6.67-inch full-HD screen. Along with that, the smartphone runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. Also, the phone comes 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Coming to the camera, the Poco F2 Pro features a quad camera setup at the back with 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5MP telemacro sensor, 13MP wide-angle shooter as well 2MP depth sensor. On the font, the device comes with a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Moreover, the device is available in two storage variants: 6GB+128GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage but does not support expansion of storage via microSD card.

