Poco is all set to launch its highly-anticipated F5 series in India on May 9th. Ahead of the launch, the company's UAE branch has revealed some details about the phones by releasing dedicated product pages on its website. According to the listing, the Poco F5 and F5 Pro have a similar design, with minor variations in their hardware configurations.

The upcoming Poco F5 lineup is considered a significant launch for the brand, as it is expected to give tough competition to high-end smartphones at a much lower price point. Poco's first smartphone, the Poco F1, targeted a similar market.

All the specifications and details of the Poco F5 Pro and Poco F5 have been revealed as both devices have been officially listed. This includes information about the chipsets, camera modules, battery, and display. Below is everything you need to know about both devices.

Poco F5 Pro

The Poco F5 Pro features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It includes a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device is equipped with a 64MP primary camera with OIS+EIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,160mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Poco F5

The Poco F5 standard version is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that also has a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The device has a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Both phones will operate on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and support features such as NFC, IR blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3. Multiple storage and RAM configurations will be available for the Poco F5 and F5 Pro.