Poco F5

The Poco F5 standard version is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that also has a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The device has a 16MP front-facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Both phones will operate on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and support features such as NFC, IR blaster, and Bluetooth 5.3. Multiple storage and RAM configurations will be available for the Poco F5 and F5 Pro.