Poco F6 and F6 Pro launch event confirmed for May 23: What all to expect
Poco F6 and F6 Pro are set to debut on May 23, generating buzz among tech enthusiasts. Anticipated specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Pro with 16GB RAM, and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for F6 with 12GB RAM. Both feature high-refresh-rate displays and fast charging.
Poco enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the official debut of the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro, set to take place on May 23 in Dubai. The unveiling event, scheduled for 15:00 local time, 12:00 in the UK, and 04:30 pm in India, promises to reveal the highly anticipated features of these new smartphones.