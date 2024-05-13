Poco enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the official debut of the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro, set to take place on May 23 in Dubai. The unveiling event, scheduled for 15:00 local time, 12:00 in the UK, and 04:30 pm in India, promises to reveal the highly anticipated features of these new smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco, in a recent announcement on X, confirmed the details of the launch event, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. The global launch of the Poco F6 series has generated considerable buzz, particularly following its recent appearance on the Geekbench benchmark database, which disclosed the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

While specific specifications for the Poco F6 and F6 Pro are still under wraps, hints from Flipkart's teaser suggest intriguing possibilities. It is speculated that the Poco F6 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, while the Poco F6 Pro could potentially be a rebrand of the Redmi K70, as indicated by a software build intended for the Poco F6 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per several media reports, anticipated specifications for the Poco F6 Pro include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM, coupled with a 6.67-inch OLED display featuring 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Camera enthusiasts might be pleased with the rumored 50MP OIS primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 16MP selfie camera. Powering this device could be a substantial 5,000mAh battery pack, supported by 120W fast charging.

Conversely, the standard Poco F6 is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display boasting 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it is speculated to house a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and expandable storage of up to 512GB via UFS 4.0. Photography enthusiasts can expect a primary camera equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor. Additionally, the device is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

With the stage set for the official unveiling, Poco fans are eagerly counting down the days to get their hands on these highly anticipated smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

