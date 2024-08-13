Poco F6 Deadpool Edition review: A look at everything that's changed
Poco F6 Deadpool Edition is effectively priced at ₹29,999 and comes with the same hardware features as the standard variant, while bringing some major design changes inspired by the Deadpool and Wolverine fandom.
Poco recently launched its first special edition smartphone in India, the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition. Hardware-wise, this is the same Poco F6 that was launched back in May with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 50MP + 8MP camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, but Poco has made a few design changes with this device that it is hoping will force buyers to spend a few extra bucks.