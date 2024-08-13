Poco F6 Deadpool Edition review: A look at everything that's changed

Poco recently launched its first special edition smartphone in India, the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition. Hardware-wise, this is the same Poco F6 that was launched back in May with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 50MP + 8MP camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery, but Poco has made a few design changes with this device that it is hoping will force buyers to spend a few extra bucks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I got my hands on the Poco F6 Deadpool edition to explore the new design changes and other enhancements compared to the standard Poco F6 (review) I tested earlier this year.

Unboxing: If you've been feeling let down by the quick and often similar unboxing experiences offered by most major smartphones, you’ll find a refreshing change with the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition. This huge vibrant yellow and black box definitely stands out, featuring bold Deadpool and Wolverine avatars prominently displayed on the front, with the Poco logo positioned in the top left corner and the movie branding gracing the bottom left.

Poco F6 Deadpool edition unboxing.

Poco F6 deadpool edition unboxing.

Upon opening the flaps of the box, you’ll discover the Poco F6 nestled in the center, while accessories are cleverly tucked away in two separate themed boxes inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine, which can be easily pulled out from the sides. The Deadpool box (on the left) houses the quick start guide, SIM ejector tool, and back case, while the Wolverine box (on the right) contains the 120W adapter and USB cable

What's changed with Poco F6 Deadpool edition: Starting off with the phone itself, the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition looks completely different from the original model. It comes with a shimmery finish in a dark red colour that tends to change shades when exposed to light. A subtle Deadpool branding starts right above the circular camera cutouts and goes downwards. Deadpool and Wolverine avatars are prominently placed on the middle of the phone, followed by the Marvel Studios logo and the official movie branding. The flash ring also sees Deadpool headshot printed over it.

Poco F6 back design

Poco F6 Deadpool Edition design

Poco F6 Deadpool Edition with back cover

The accessories also receive a makeover, with the special edition Poco F6 coming equipped with Deadpool branding on both sides of the 120W power adapter, and even the SIM ejector tool has got a cute little Deadpool-themed makeover, which is a big plus in my book.

While the back design is certainly eye-catching, there are no other changes to the phone's overall design. It remains relatively slim and easy to hold, measuring 7.8mm in thickness and weighing around 180 grams. However, the phone retains a boxy feel, and the flat edges can become slightly uncomfortable to hold for extended periods without the back cover. Speaking of the back cover, it's still the same gray silicone case included with the standard edition. I consider this a missed opportunity, but Poco claims it was a design choice made to let the Deadpool headshot stand out

Should you buy Poco F6 Deadpool edition at ₹ 29,999? Poco F6 Deadpool Edition is priced at ₹33,999 for the sole configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and with bank offers, it can be effectively purchased for ₹29,999. In comparison, the standard version with the same configurations is listed at ₹31,999, while the top-end 512GB variant is also available for ₹33,999.

For an additional ₹2,000, you receive a wholesome unboxing experience, a customized back design, and themed accessories, including the charger and SIM ejector tool. However, Poco falls short in offering special software features, such as Deadpool and Wolverine-themed wallpapers and themes, and the standard gray back cover feels like a missed opportunity.

In conclusion, the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition is designed for Marvel and Deadpool fans who are willing to spend a bit more for a stylish device and exclusive Deadpool-themed accessories

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}