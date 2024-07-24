Poco F6 Deadpool Edition to launch with Marvel-inspired design: All you need to know
The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition, set for a July 26 launch, features a distinctive Deadpool-themed design. Leaked images show a crimson-colored rear panel resembling Deadpool's costume. Expected to retain core Poco F6 5G features with added design elements.
The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is poised to make its debut in India later this week, coinciding with the release of the much-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" film. This special edition is expected to mirror the specifications of the Poco F6 5G, which was introduced in India in May. However, the limited edition will feature a unique design inspired by Marvel's iconic antihero, Deadpool.