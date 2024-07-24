The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is poised to make its debut in India later this week, coinciding with the release of the much-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" film. This special edition is expected to mirror the specifications of the Poco F6 5G, which was introduced in India in May. However, the limited edition will feature a unique design inspired by Marvel's iconic antihero, Deadpool. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launch Date and Collectible Nature Scheduled for a July 26 launch, the same day as the film's premiere, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition promises to be a collectible item for fans and tech enthusiasts alike. While Poco has not disclosed specific details about this edition, it is anticipated to maintain the core features of the Poco F6 5G, complemented by a distinctive Deadpool-themed design.

Design Leaks and Expectations Renowned tipster Yogesh Brar shared a leaked image of the device on X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse of what to expect. The image reveals a crimson-colored rear panel reminiscent of Deadpool's costume, with two black rear camera modules and an LED flash unit adorned with the Deadpool logo.

Adjacent to the camera module, the Poco branding and the phrase "special limited edition" are printed in yellow, possibly as a tribute to Wolverine's suit color. The central portion of the rear panel features an imprint of Deadpool's figure, partially visible in the leaked image.

Specifications and Features The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is expected to feature the same technical specifications as the standard Poco F6 model. This includes a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14. The device boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation builds among fans of both the Marvel universe and cutting-edge smartphones. The Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is set to offer a unique blend of powerful performance and striking design, making it a highly sought-after item.

