Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition now available on Flipkart: Check price and offer details
Poco has launched the Deadpool Limited Edition F6 in India, featuring a custom design and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Priced at ₹33,999, it offers a 6.67-inch OLED display, 50MP dual cameras, and 90W fast charging. Discounts and EMI options are available on Flipkart.
Poco has officially launched its exclusive Deadpool Limited Edition F6 in India, marking its first appearance on Flipkart today. This special version of the Poco F6, designed to celebrate the upcoming release of "Deadpool and Wolverine," features a striking design inspired by the iconic Marvel character. The smartphone is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a vibrant OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K.