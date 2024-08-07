Poco has officially launched its exclusive Deadpool Limited Edition F6 in India, marking its first appearance on Flipkart today. This special version of the Poco F6, designed to celebrate the upcoming release of "Deadpool and Wolverine," features a striking design inspired by the iconic Marvel character. The smartphone is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and boasts a vibrant OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priced at ₹33,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the Deadpool Limited Edition F6 is available for purchase on Flipkart. Shoppers can benefit from a substantial discount of up to ₹28,200 on exchanges, with an additional ₹4,000 off for select trade-ins.

Flipkart is also offering a five per cent discount for purchases made with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and ICICI Bank cardholders can save ₹500. No-cost EMI options are available starting at ₹5,667 per month.

This special edition F6 stands out with its custom Deadpool design, featuring a bold red and black color scheme, Deadpool's emblem on the LED flash module, and Wolverine-themed accents across the rear panel. The device runs on the Android 14-based HyperOS and includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1,220x2,712 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM.

The Deadpool Limited Edition F6 offers a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 20MP selfie camera. It is IP64-rated for resistance against dust and water, supports face unlock, and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging, accompanied by a 120W charger in the box.