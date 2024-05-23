Poco F6 India launch today: When and where to watch LIVE-STREAM, expected price and more
Poco F6 to debut in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. Features Poco Iceloop cooling system, 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, and dual camera setup. Runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 14.
Poco is all set to launch its flagship F6 smartphone at a launch event in India today. While Poco is launching the Poco F6 Pro and Poco Pad along with the Poco F6 globally, only the Vanilla variant will make its way to the Indian market. Ahead of the launch of the F6, Poco has confirmed a number of key features of the device including processor, display, colour options and camera specifications.