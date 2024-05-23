Poco is all set to launch its flagship F6 smartphone at a launch event in India today. While Poco is launching the Poco F6 Pro and Poco Pad along with the Poco F6 globally, only the Vanilla variant will make its way to the Indian market. Ahead of the launch of the F6, Poco has confirmed a number of key features of the device including processor, display, colour options and camera specifications.

When and where to watch Poco F6 LIVE-STREAM in India?

The Poco F6 will be unveiled in India at 4:30 pm and the live stream can be watched by navigating to the company's official YouTube page or other social media handles. In order to save you the hassle, we have also embedded a direct live stream link for the event below.

Poco F6 Price and specifications:

The Poco F6 will be the first phone in India to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset based on 4nm process and will come with an Antutu score of over 1.5 million. The phone will come with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will also come with a new Poco Iceloop cooling system, which is said to deliver 3 times better results than the VC cooling system.

The F6 will feature a 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will also come with support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision.

In terms of optics, the Poco F6 will feature a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a secondary sensor. Reportedly, the phone will come with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 20MP shooter to the front for handling all the selfie and video call-related requirements.

On the software front, Poco F6 will run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS out of the box, based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

