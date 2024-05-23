Poco F6 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 chip, 50MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Poco launches flagship device F6 in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 50MP OIS sensor, 6.67 inch AMOLED panel, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 50MP dual rear camera, 20MP front camera, 5,000 mAh battery, 120W fast charging, Iceloop cooling technology, HyperOS UI based on Android 14.
Poco has launched its flagship device in India, Poco F6 which is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and also features a 50MP OIS sensor. The latest Poco phone starts at a price of ₹, in India and will compete with the likes of .