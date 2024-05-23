Poco has launched its flagship device in India, Poco F6 which is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and also features a 50MP OIS sensor. The latest Poco phone starts at a price of ₹, in India and will compete with the likes of .

Poco F6 Price in India:

The Poco F6 5G is priced starting at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The versions with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Available in Black and Titanium color options, the Poco F6 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting May 29.

With bank offers and exchange discounts, customers can buy the Poco F6 5G at a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant can be bought for Rs. 27,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is available for Rs. 29,999.

Poco F6 specifications:

The Poco F6 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 2400 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The latest Poco also supports Widevine L1, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus, while the back features a polycarbonate design that comes in two colourways: Titanium and Black.

In terms of performance, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU to handle all graphics-intensive tasks. The phone will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The F6 houses a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary sensor with OIS (with 2x lossless zoom) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 20MP shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements. The rear camera is capable of shooting video at a maximum of 4K 60 fps (steady video at 1080p 30fps), while the front camera can shoot up to 4K 30 fps.

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via the 120W charger included in the box. The phone also comes with Poco's new Iceloop cooling technology, which is said to deliver 3 times better results than the traditional VC cooling system.

The Poco F6 runs on Xiaomi's new HyperOS interface based on Android 14. Poco also promises 3 years of OS updates and an additional year of security patches, making it future-proof until at least Android 17.

