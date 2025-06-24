Poco F7 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7550mAh battery: Price, specifications and more

Poco has officially introduced the Poco F7 5G in India and select global markets. The smartphone arrives with notable hardware specifications including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a sizeable 6,000mm² vapour chamber for thermal management, and Xiaomi’s Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 interface.

Poco F7 5G: Pricing in India In India, the Poco F7 5G will be available from 1 July via Flipkart. The handset starts at ₹31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at ₹33,999. Buyers will have the option to choose from three colourways: Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black.

Poco F7 5G: Specifications The phone sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, a touch sampling rate of 2,560Hz, and supports HDR10+. It is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the Poco F7 5G is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It comes with a number of artificial intelligence features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI Notes, AI Interpreter, and AI-driven image tools. The company has committed to four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches.

The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, the device features a 20MP camera. The phone also incorporates Poco’s 3D IceLoop cooling system, which combines AI-based temperature regulation with the large vapour chamber to assist in heat management. WildBoost Optimisation 3.0 is also included to enhance gaming performance.

A major point of distinction between regional models is the battery capacity. The Indian variant is fitted with a 7,550mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. In contrast, the global version has a smaller 6,500mAh cell.

The phone is constructed with an aluminium middle frame and a glass back. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. According to Poco, the handset meets IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.