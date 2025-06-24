Subscribe

Poco F7 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 7550mAh battery: Price, specifications and more

The Poco F7 5G is now available in India. It features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, and a 7,550mAh battery with fast charging, alongside a robust AI suite.

Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Jun 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Poco has officially introduced the Poco F7 5G in India and select global markets.
Poco has officially introduced the Poco F7 5G in India and select global markets. The smartphone arrives with notable hardware specifications including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a sizeable 6,000mm² vapour chamber for thermal management, and Xiaomi’s Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 interface.

Poco F7 5G: Pricing in India

In India, the Poco F7 5G will be available from 1 July via Flipkart. The handset starts at 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at 33,999. Buyers will have the option to choose from three colourways: Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black.

Poco F7 5G: Specifications

The phone sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, a touch sampling rate of 2,560Hz, and supports HDR10+. It is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, the Poco F7 5G is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It comes with a number of artificial intelligence features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI Notes, AI Interpreter, and AI-driven image tools. The company has committed to four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches.

The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, the device features a 20MP camera. The phone also incorporates Poco’s 3D IceLoop cooling system, which combines AI-based temperature regulation with the large vapour chamber to assist in heat management. WildBoost Optimisation 3.0 is also included to enhance gaming performance.

A major point of distinction between regional models is the battery capacity. The Indian variant is fitted with a 7,550mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. In contrast, the global version has a smaller 6,500mAh cell.

The phone is constructed with an aluminium middle frame and a glass back. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. According to Poco, the handset meets IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device weighs 222 grams and measures 7.98mm in thickness.

 
