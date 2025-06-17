Poco F7 5G to launch in India on June 24: Expected price, specifications and more

Poco has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming smartphone, the Poco F7 5G. The handset is scheduled to debut in India on 24 June at 5:30PM IST, with a simultaneous unveiling in select global markets. The company shared the announcement through a series of posts on social media platform X.
The Poco F7 5G will be available in India via Flipkart, and promotional teasers have offered a glimpse at the handset’s design. The smartphone is shown in a striking black and silver dual-tone finish, with “Limited Edition” inscribed on the back, indicating that this colour variant may be available in limited quantities.
Design-wise, the device features a vertically aligned elliptical camera island housing two sensors. It includes a pill-shaped LED flash adjacent to the module. A close look at the camera setup hints that the primary lens might come with a 50MP sensor, likely the Sony IMX882, with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. An imprint of the Snapdragon logo on the rear panel confirms that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, widely tipped to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.
The Indian variant of the Poco F7 5G is anticipated to house a sizeable 7,550mAh battery, complemented by 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. Meanwhile, the global version may feature a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery.
On the imaging front, the handset is expected to offer an 8MP ultra-wide camera alongside the 50MP main sensor at the back, while the front is likely to sport a 20MP selfie shooter. Display specifications could also be promising, with rumours pointing to a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel. The build may include an aluminium mid-frame and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
There is also speculation that the higher-end Poco F7 Ultra, previously launched in China in March, could make its Indian debut alongside the standard model.
The Poco F7 5G is expected to be priced around ₹30,000 in India, positioning it in the competitive mid-premium smartphone segment.
Further details, including availability and launch offers, are likely to be revealed at the official launch event next week.
